Wall Street Prep – Accounting & Financial Modeling Liberal Arts Boot Camp

The Center for Careers and Internships will host an Accounting & Financial Modeling Liberal Arts Boot Camp at Middlebury College on the weekend February 26-27, 2022.

What Will I Learn?

Taught by financial training firm Wall Street Prep, this intensive 2-day seminar bridges the gap between academics and the real world to give you the practical Excel, accounting, and financial modeling skills you will need during the recruiting process and on the job.

Who Teaches this Seminar?

This intensive workshop is taught by an industry practitioner who conducts training at the world’s top investment banks, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 companies.

What’s on the Agenda?

Day 1: Saturday, February 26 (9:00am-5pm). Accounting & Financial Statement Analysis/Financial Statement Modeling in Excel

Day 2: Sunday, February 27 (9:00am-5pm). Introduction to Valuation and Technical Finance Interview Prep

How Much Does it Cost?

$190. This enrollment fee represents over 80% educational discount relative to WSP’s corporate training fees. ***Students with FINANCIAL NEED may be eligible for an Opportunity Grant (https://www.middlebury.edu/student-funding/opportunity-grants-application-instructions) to cover the enrollment fee.

“I’m In!” How Do I Register?

Learn more and register online at: https://www.wallstreetprep.com/seminars_university/middlebury-college-022721/.

Please DO NOT REGISTER with or pay Wall Street Prep directly if you plan to apply or have applied for an Opportunity Grant to cover the enrollment fee. Email Ursula at UOlender@middlebury.edu to let her know you have applied for a grant. She will hold a place for you while your Opportunity Grant application is being reviewed.