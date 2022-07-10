Silver Lake 2022-23 Distinguished Scholars Program

Silver Lake is hosting an exciting program for rising senior female-identifying undergrads interested in learning more about private equity.

The program will run from September 2022 through May 2023 and include quarterly virtual sessions over zoom and a multi-day live component hosted in one of the firm’s US offices (likely in January). This is an awesome opportunity to gain industry insights, network, and get hands on technical training and mentorship directly from Silver Lake professionals.

More info on the program may be downloaded below. Rising senior women who are people to check out our website here to learn more about Silver Lake, if interested. Will note applications are open to women graduating between December 2022 and June 2023 and submissions are due July 19th.

If you are considering this program, please email Ursula Olender.