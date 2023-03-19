CCI Career Paths

Register Now for Upcoming Finance Career Events


Careers on the Buy-Side Private Equity & Venture Capital Virtual Alumni Panel

  • Private Equity & Venture Capital Virtual Alumni Panel – March 28 at 7:00 p.m. – Register Here
  • Ideal for all class years, especially seniors

Bank of America Campus Recruiting

  • Diversity Networking Session – April 3 at 5:45 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 – Register Here
  • Recruiting 101 Overview – April 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 – Register Here
  • Ideal for first years and sophomores

Partners Group (Investment Management)

  • Virtual Information Session – April 4 at 6:00 p.m. – Register Here
  • Ideal for sophomores and juniors

Oak Hill Advisors (Asset Management – Alternative Investments)

  • Information Session – Apr. 17 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Ideal for first years, sophomores, and juniors
  • Registration Opens Soon

Volition Capital Opportunities in Growth Equity

  • Information Session – April 19 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Ideal for all class years
  • Register Here
