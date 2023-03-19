Register Now for Upcoming Finance Career Events

Careers on the Buy-Side Private Equity & Venture Capital Virtual Alumni Panel
- Private Equity & Venture Capital Virtual Alumni Panel – March 28 at 7:00 p.m. – Register Here
- Ideal for all class years, especially seniors
Bank of America Campus Recruiting
- Diversity Networking Session – April 3 at 5:45 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 – Register Here
- Recruiting 101 Overview – April 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 – Register Here
- Ideal for first years and sophomores
Partners Group (Investment Management)
- Virtual Information Session – April 4 at 6:00 p.m. – Register Here
- Ideal for sophomores and juniors
Oak Hill Advisors (Asset Management – Alternative Investments)
- Information Session – Apr. 17 at 6:00 p.m.
- Ideal for first years, sophomores, and juniors
- Registration Opens Soon
Volition Capital Opportunities in Growth Equity
- Information Session – April 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ideal for all class years
- Register Here