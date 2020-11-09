Now Onboarding Sophomores for MiddMentors!

Looking for a dedicated (but informal) mentor to help you explore longer-term goals, develop professional competencies, or explore what it means to navigate life at Middlebury?

Then join MiddMentors! With MiddMentors, you get to build a connection with an alumni mentor matched to your goals and objectives.

Our volunteer alumni mentors come from all over the globe, and represent an incredible diversity of experiences and backgrounds. Select from Cirque du Soleil aerialists, startup founders, volcanologists, corporate executives, award-winning writers, surgeons and psychologists, educators, human rights attorneys, coders, athletes, bankers and traders, veterinarians, Zen practitioners, to name a few…

After you’re paired with your mentor, you’ll embark on monthly conversations, guided by a flexible curriculum. Along the way, we support you with CCI advising appointments, resource pages, and email consults.

This is a developmental experience–not an evaluative one. In exchange for a small amount of prep, you get access to stellar advice and viewpoints from an alum who has already walked the path you’re hoping to take.