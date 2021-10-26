November is National Career Development Month

Do you know what professional development resources you can engage with this month (well…any time, but especially this month)?

Drop in with our Peer Career Advisors (PCAs) to plan what’s next!

Explore your career options – go/CareerToolkit

Create/Update your resume and cover letter – go/ResumeGuide

Discover different majors and careers – go/MajorGuides

Prepare for interviews – go/Interviews

Build your network – go/BuildYourNetwork

Learn job and internship search strategies with our Peer Career Advisors – go/PCAs

You can schedule an appointment with one of our advisors online through Handshake, or drop in during our PCA Quick Questions (no appointment needed!)