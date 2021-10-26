November is National Career Development Month

Do you know what professional development resources you can engage with this month (well…any time, but especially this month)?
Drop in with our Peer Career Advisors (PCAs) to plan what’s next!
- Explore your career options – go/CareerToolkit
- Create/Update your resume and cover letter – go/ResumeGuide
- Discover different majors and careers – go/MajorGuides
- Prepare for interviews – go/Interviews
- Build your network – go/BuildYourNetwork
- Learn job and internship search strategies with our Peer Career Advisors – go/PCAs
You can schedule an appointment with one of our advisors online through Handshake, or drop in during our PCA Quick Questions (no appointment needed!)