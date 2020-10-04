Frances Aderhold ’13 shared that on Thursday, October 22nd from 6pm-7pm EST, a group of Boston investment professionals will host a virtual networking session to introduce students and recent graduates to the field of sustainable investing, which typically focuses on investing as it relates to environmental and social issues, as well as impact investing.

Students and recent graduates will participate in three different small group breakout discussions where an industry professional will share information about their job in finance and how ESG is integrated into their firm’s strategy.

This is a great opportunity to learn about sustainable investing and career options in this industry.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-england-sustainable-investing-networking-event-tickets-123251599853 (Zoom details will be provided the day before the event.)

Hosted by BASIC – Building A Sustainable Investment Community – Boston