MiddDIB (Diversity in Business is a new club focused on increasing minority and LGBTQ+ representation in business and finance.

Join the group’s first meeting on Monday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. in the AFC Lounge.

Join in to meet your peers, and learn more about the goals of the club, why the club is needed, what future meetings will entail, how the club can benefit students, and how MiddDIB differentiates from SIC and MiddWOW.

Find MiddDIB on Instragram.