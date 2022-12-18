Moelis Leadership Diversity Program

Moelis & Company’s Leadership Diversity Program is a two-day, virtual Program that gives students an opportunity to learn about investment banking from industry-leading bankers and a chance to network with peers. Through case studies and discussions, students will gain insight into Moelis & Company’s unique, innovative, and collaborative culture and will understand why it is one of the fastest growing firms on Wall Street.
Application Details
- Candidates who identify as Black, Hispanic, Native American, Female, Veteran, LGBTQ+, having a disability and/or first generation college students with a scheduled graduation date between December 2024 and May 2025 are encouraged to apply
- Availability to virtually participate in the Program on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 and Friday, February 3rd, 2023 is essential
- Application including resume and personal statement (300 words) addressing your commitment to advancing diversity and what life experiences you have had that will contribute to our culture of inclusion to be submitted through the Moelis & Company Website in PDF format by Monday, January 2nd, 2023