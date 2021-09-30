Middlebury College Student Ambassador Program is looking for YOU!

Are you looking to gain public speaking skills? Want leadership opportunities? Then this position is for you.

In hopes to increase Middlebury College admissions outreach to under-represented groups and geographic areas across the nation, students of the Student Government Association Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, in collaboration with the Admissions Office, established the Middlebury College Student Ambassador Program in the Fall of 2019. The mission of the Student Ambassador Program is to increase outreach and recruitment to high school students located in rural, low-income serving, and ethnically diverse areas.

In addition to school visits conducted by dedicated counselors in the Admissions Office, the Student Ambassador Program acts as another form of outreach that is done by current Middlebury College students. It is a program is designed by students for students. Middlebury College students will be trained, by the Admissions Office and the Student Ambassador Coordinators, to give information sessions to high school students in their hometowns and the surrounding area.

By having both current Middlebury students and admissions counselors visiting high schools, the amount of outreach will not only dramatically increase, but it will increase specifically in areas and demographics that are traditionally under-represented in higher education.

Students who would be a good fit for this position are passionate about a Middlebury education and about creating pathways to higher education for rural, low-income, and ethnically-diverse folks. They are also accepting applications from international students.