LinkedIn Asked People to Give Advice to Their 20-Year-Old Self. The Same Lesson Came Up Again and Again.

Jessica Stillman, contributor, to Inc.om recently published a summary of the responses to a recent LinkedIn post, “If you could give one piece of career advice to your 20-year old self, what would it be?”.

Professional after professional said this is what they wished they understood when they were young.

“The way to reach your highest potential, they claim, isn’t to chase perfection, but instead to focus on diving into the work itself. The more you practice (and sometimes fail), the better you’ll get and the better the end result will be. Again, action and practice beats study and deliberation.”

“If you’re 20 and lucky enough to be healthy and relatively free to pursue your dreams, don’t waste your most energetic and unencumbered years agonizing over your choices and postponing diving into things because of uncertainty. Yes, you probably have no idea what you’re doing. And you’ll definitely make mistakes. These LinkedIn responders would like you to know that’s perfectly OK. Don’t wait to know what you’re doing to get started. The best way to figure out your career is through action.”

