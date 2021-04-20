Juniors and Seniors Check This Out! Financial Wellness: The Essentials For A Prosperous Financial Future

When: Wednesday, May 5th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. EST

This session is designed for juniors and seniors as they prepare for what’s next. Over 90-minutes, Kevin Ostergaard, CFP® ChFC®, will provide a high-level view into basic budgeting principles, cash flow management, retirement planning, taxes, debt management, personal investing, and more.

Please register in advance. Space is limited.

Webinar Presenter Kevin Ostergaard, CFP®, ChFC®

Kevin is an Associate Financial Planner at Wolf Group Capital Advisors specializing in holistic financial planning. He is dedicated to supporting and guiding his clients to achieve financial freedom through the development of a comprehensive financial plan and tailored investment management strategy. Kevin is a Certified Financial Planner® and a Chartered Financial Consultant®. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in economics and also holds an Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Georgetown University.