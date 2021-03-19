Interview Prep for Seniors: Remote Oratory Coaching – Working with our friends at Oratory Now, we have developed and refined an interactive training series that will help you prepare for those all-important virtual interviews.

Step 1: Attend a 45-minute Live Zoom Workshop with Oratory Coaches, record answers to a choice of common interview questions, and receive detailed feedback on your delivery and production values.

Step 2 : You can then request additional private coaching – either in a real-time Zoom session or by submitting a new recording.

Step 3: The Mock Zoom Interview. Once you attend the live workshop, and then get feedback, you are eligible for CCI to pair you with a Middlebury alum who shares an interest in your chosen field.

There are three dates available, choose ONE. Spaces are limited – only 16 slots per workshop, so register in Handshake now!

Sunday, March 28 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. EST

Tuesday, March 30 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. EST

Thursday, April 1 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. EST