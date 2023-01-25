Global & Social Impact Consulting Career Conversation with Sophie Gardiner ’13

Dalberg is a global group working to build a more inclusive and sustainable world where all people, everywhere, can reach their fullest potential. We partner with and serve communities, governments, and companies throughout the world, providing an innovative mix of advisory, investment, research, analytics, and design services. We are from everywhere, at home anywhere – an African and American company as much as an Asian, Middle Eastern, and European one.

Join Sophie on Wednesday, February 1 at 7pm for this virtual event. Register here to get the link. She is currently a project manager and was a consultant. She will be talking about her experiences and sharing some tips and suggestions on applying to the Campus Analyst job in Handshake with a deadline of February 12. https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/edu/jobs/7341109

All students are welcome, and session is open to all majors and class years. Bring your curiosity about what it’s like to do this work.