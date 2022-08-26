Free Expression Advocacy Institute with PEN America – apply now for the fall program

PEN America’s fall 2022 Free Expression Advocacy Institute is an intensive, online, eight-week, educational and training program where students can learn the theories, laws, histories, and methodologies behind free expression advocacy.

Our program includes presentations led by expert legal and policy practitioners from PEN America, interactive workshops designed to teach tangible skills, and TA-facilitated discussion sessions and activities to dive deeper into the issues with their peers.

Participants cap their experiences by simulating advocacy campaign projects over the course of the Institute to present in the final closing session of the program. Students who successfully complete the program and attend all sessions will be granted a certificate of professional achievement in free expression advocacy from PEN America.

Check out all the details, of this FREE program here: https://pen.org/free-expression-advocacy-institute-fall-2022-online/

Deadline is September 8.