Election 2020: Two Policy Futures Diverge, Career Event on 10/14 about policy work

This is an awesome program you do not want to miss. These 2 alumni guests will give you some great insight. Really hope you can attend!



Register here to get the Zoom link in Handshake.



On October 14, at 6:30 p.m. we will host Live From DC: Election 2020 – Two Policy Futures Diverge, a discussion among Middlebury alumni on the future landscape of policy-related careers. This event is co-sponsored by the Rohatyan Center for Global Affairs.



The 2020 presidential election will determine the future landscape of policy-related careers. What if the incumbent wins? What if the challenger wins? Richard Haass P’16, President of the Council on Foreign Relations and Chris Matthiesen ’04, Partner at Federal Hall Policy Advisors, will discuss the foreign and domestic policy continuum represented by the two candidates’ policy prescriptions, as well as, the implications for future federal government agency, think tank, NGO, and international relation career roles.



Please join them to understand how the two policy roads lead to two divergent career futures.