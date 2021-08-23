Create Your First College Résumé – TWO workshops: Sept 7 and 9th

SAVE THE DATE: Come meet the CCI Advisors between 9:30 and 11:30 AM on:



Writing your first college résumé may seem daunting, but our advisors make the process easy! Learn how to turn the experience you gained through academic, extracurricular, community engagement, work, and other experience into a strong Middlebury résumé.



Stop by anytime between 9:30 and 11:30 AM to meet with a CCI Advisor or Peer Career Advisor. Your new college résumé will help you to:

* apply for on-campus jobs and other opportunities;

* apply for future internships;

* and more!



*NOTE* If you have one, please bring a copy of your most recent résumé. If you don’t already have a draft, don’t worry! Simply bring a list of activities or a laptop computer so you can review your Common App activity list with an advisor.

Brought to you by The Center for Careers and Internships and Compass.

https:/