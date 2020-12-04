Connect with Top Graduate International Relations Schools

Attend and learn about four of the top International Relations Graduate Programs in the northeast. You will hear from alumni and admissions representatives from all of the programs.

The schools presenting will include:

• Columbia University – School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA)

• Georgetown University – Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service

• Johns Hopkins University – School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)

• Tufts University – The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

December 17 at 5:30 pm click HERE