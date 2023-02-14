Meet inspiring alumni at the Luso-Hispanic Studies Field Guide March 2-3 – Open to ALL students in ALL fields of study!

Don’t miss out on this great panel put on by the Luso-Hispanic Studies department and CCI!

These alumni may have majored or minored in Luso-Hispanic studies but they are working in a variety of professional fields that will be of interest to students. They will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their Middlebury experience made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Luso-Hispanic Studies Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

The Schedule of Events:

Thursday, March 2

Alumni Panel

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: BiHall 216

Sign up in Handshake.

Friday, March 3

One-on-One chats with alumni:

Sign up via the links below their names. Read alumni bios on our website at go/FieldGuide.