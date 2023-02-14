Meet inspiring alumni at the Luso-Hispanic Studies Field Guide March 2-3 – Open to ALL students in ALL fields of study!

Don’t miss out on this great panel put on by the Luso-Hispanic Studies department and CCI!
These alumni may have majored or minored in Luso-Hispanic studies but they are working in a variety of professional fields that will be of interest to students. They will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their Middlebury experience made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.
They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”
The Luso-Hispanic Studies Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.
The Schedule of Events:
Thursday, March 2
Alumni Panel
Time: 5:00 pm
Location: BiHall 216
Sign up in Handshake.
Friday, March 3
One-on-One chats with alumni:
Sign up via the links below their names. Read alumni bios on our website at go/FieldGuide.
- Silvia Cantu Bautista ‘20.5, Climate Activist
Sign up for a virtual one-on-one chat with Silvia (available 9:00-12:00)
- Dr. Carlos Beato Urena ‘07, Co-Director at Next Generation Learning Challenges
Sign up for a virtual one-on-one chat with Carlos (available 10:30 am-12:00 pm)
- Dr. Kelly Bennion ‘10, Associate Professor of Psychology at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Sign up for a virtual one-on-one chat with Kelly (available 10:00 am-12:00 pm)
- Will Brooke ‘14.5, Co-Founder/COO at Slate
Sign up for a virtual one-on-one chat with Will (available 9:00-10:00 am – coming soon)
- Reid Porter ‘01, Senior Director at PhRMA
Sign up for a virtual one-on-one chat with Reid (available 9:00 am-12:00 pm)