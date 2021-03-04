CCI Career Paths

Business sustainability program at Manomet


U360 is an experiential education and professional development program focused on business sustainability offered by the nonprofit Manomet. The U360 internship is designed to train the next generation of change-makers by helping college students gain the professional, technical, and interpersonal skills needed to make a difference in the world through their future careers. U360 increases students’ knowledge of environmental issues; the “triple-bottom line” of business sustainability (environmental, social, and governance); and business management—and their critical thinking and problem-solving skills—through real-world applications. The two-semester program incorporates applied science, business, and sustainability workshops, career skills training, sustainability assessments of small businesses, and a Capstone project. Click here to learn more and apply on Handshake.

