Application is OPEN for Girls Who Invest 2023 Summer Programs!

As part of Girl’s Who Invest’s mission to increase the number of women leaders in the investment management industry, GWI welcome applications from sophomore students across all majors for this year’s Summer Intensive Program and Online Intensive Programs. First-year students are invited to apply for the Online Intensive Program.



Why Girls Who Invest?

Free education on fundamental finance and investing concepts.

on fundamental finance and investing concepts. Opportunities for paid internships with leading investment firms.

with leading investment firms. Mentorship from industry professionals with years of experience.

from industry professionals with years of experience. A supportive community by your side as you start your career and beyond!

What programs are available?

Summer Intensive Program: Four weeks of free academic instruction from leading professors followed by a seven-week paid internship with one of 120+ partner investment firms. (Open to college sophomores)

Online Intensive Program: A free, self-guided educational experience that offers the opportunity to learn from key organizations in finance education, including Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online. (Open to college first-years and sophomores).

Who is eligible?

All majors are welcome – no finance experience is necessary!

Applicants must be studying at a four-year U.S. college or university or have a guaranteed transfer to one.

When is the deadline to apply?

Early Action: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Thursday, September 15, 2022 Regular Decision: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Learn more about Girls Who Invest programs and application by joining and upcoming information session.

To learn more about Girls Who Invest’s mission, programs, and community, view this website.