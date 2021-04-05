THREE New MIDDVantage Series Launch Tuesday, April 6th!

We are excited to share our next THREE MIDDVantage episodes that launch April 6th:

Exploring Careers Global Security- Terrorism, Counterterrorism, and Extremism with our guest, Alex Newhouse ’17 and MIIS ’17, Research Lead at CTEC.

Check out the latest episode (30 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers- Drone Technology as Advance Scout Protecting Soldiers with our guest Adi Raval ‘98, Head of Communications at Shield AI.

Check out the latest episode (25 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.

Exploring Careers in the Green Economy- Changing the Way People Use Energy with our guest Clayton Reed ‘08, Program Director, CLEAResult.

Check out the latest episode (30 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.