Announcing fully funded trip to New York City to explore careers in Law, Advocacy and Conflict Transformation

We are planning a great career exploration trip over spring break and I want to tell you a little about it. If you’re interested in law and advocacy and want to know more about conflict transformation, this could be the experience for you.

WHEN: March 19-24, 2023

WHERE: New York, NY

WHAT: A fully funded Student Trek for 10-12 students. Yes, we are paying for travel, food and lodging. You will be exposed to real-world professional experiences that will inform your career exploration and other post-graduate planning. The theme is Law, Advocacy, and Conflict Transformation.

Topics we might explore with the connection to conflict include human rights, free speech, mediation, immigration, voting rights, civil rights, and housing.

This will be an immersive “living and learning” experience organized around opportunities to visit alumni at many different kinds of organizations—legal aid, the courts, public interest law firms and others doing pro-bono work, nonprofits, and government agencies. We will also engage in daily reflection dinners with special guests. And I will be going on the trip with you.

CLICK HERE to go to Handshake and see what the application is like. Deadline is at the end of January, so you have plenty of time. This is just to put it on your radar now. Happy to talk with you if you’re curious and wondering. You’ll be hearing plenty more in J-term. All majors are welcome.