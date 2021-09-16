A Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter will be interviewing Middlebury students this fall!

Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability seeking an internship or job?

The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is for students and recent graduates with disabilities and serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the Federal Government. Applying is an excellent way to:

find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies

explore careers in the federal service

gain interviewing experience

For more information, contact Tim Mosehauer at Kitchel House, 152 College Street. tmosehau@middlebury.edu or 802.443.5105.