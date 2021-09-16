CCI Career Paths

A Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter will be interviewing Middlebury students this fall!


Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability seeking an internship or job?

The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is for students and recent graduates with disabilities and serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the Federal Government. Applying is an excellent way to:

  • find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies
  • explore careers in the federal service
  • gain interviewing experience
For more information, contact Tim Mosehauer at Kitchel House, 152 College Street. tmosehau@middlebury.edu or 802.443.5105.

