A Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter will be interviewing Middlebury students this fall!

Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability seeking an internship or job?
The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is for students and recent graduates with disabilities and serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the Federal Government. Applying is an excellent way to:
- find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies
- explore careers in the federal service
- gain interviewing experience
For more information, contact Tim Mosehauer at Kitchel House, 152 College Street. tmosehau@middlebury.edu or 802.443.5105.