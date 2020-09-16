A Handshake profile picture will make your profile 7x more likely to be viewed by an employer

When it comes to searching for an internship or job, the process can feel daunting and overwhelming (especially now during COVID). Over the next few weeks, we will be sharing a few helpful tools and platforms to help you in the job searching process.

HANDSHAKE is one of CCI’s most helpful tools as Middlebury’s online job and opportunities platform. Use Handshake to discover and explore internships, jobs, organizations, and events all personalized to your specific career interests.

This week’s tip is to make sure you upload a PROFILE PICTURE and to complete your profile. Profiles are 7 times more likely to be viewed when there is a photo, as opposed to leaving it blank. Make sure that you use a photo where you are professionally dressed (does not need to be a suit), and you are the only person in the photo (meaning you are alone and not just cropped out of a group photo).

If you have any questions about your Handshake profile, please drop into Quick Question hours (go/pcas for the hours) and meet with one of our Peer Career Advisors.