Coro Fellowship in Public Affairs

The Coro Fellowship is one of the nation’s most prestigious public affairs programs for aspiring leaders who wish to create change across sectors and across differences and contribute meaningfully to the public good. Competitively selected applicants will join a cohort of 12 fellows for the nine-month program in a high-impact urban US city: New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Pittsburgh.

Using the city as a classroom, Fellows learn through interactions with various stakeholders, numerous work placements, and leadership development seminars to develop critical thinking, analytical, governance, and leadership skills. Coro seeks bright, self-motivated individuals with a demonstrated commitment to ethical, effective leadership and civic engagement.

We encourage applications from candidates of all academic disciplines, careers, and racial, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds. Applications for the 2021 cohort are due January 6, 2021. Learn more at corofellowship.org.