100 Women In Finance: Investing in the Next Generation

100 Women in Finance is a global organization committed to gender equity in finance by promoting diversity, raising visibility, and empowering women to find their personal path to success. The organization connects women at every career stage, including pre-career, to a global network of people and resources.

JOIN A POWERFUL GLOBAL NETWORK OF FINANCE PROFESSIONALS – FREE OF CHARGE FOR STUDENTS!

Signature Pre-Career Programs

Sponsored Student Memberships – Free membership to 100 Women in Finance for all presently enrolled college and university students. This grants access to 100WF’s full range of benefits.

– Free membership to 100 Women in Finance for all presently enrolled college and university students. This grants access to 100WF's full range of benefits. JumpStart – A multi-day virtual experience that provides college-age students with an introduction to the financial services industry and the opportunity to meet experienced professionals. Throughout the course of the program, participants receive career guidance, industry information, interviewing and networking tips, and opportunities to interact with professionals, recruiters, and fellow students from around the world.

– A multi-day virtual experience that provides college-age students with an introduction to the financial services industry and the opportunity to meet experienced professionals. Throughout the course of the program, participants receive career guidance, industry information, interviewing and networking tips, guidance, industry information, interviewing and networking tips, and opportunities to interact with professionals, recruiters, and fellow students from around the world. LaunchMe – Creating lasting mentoring and advocacy relationships is the final and critical step to welcoming more young people from diverse backgrounds into the industry. LaunchMe is designed to facilitate such introductions and build 1:1 relationships between career- ready students and current industry leaders.

A World of Opportunity

Students who become 100WF members via this special offer will enjoy all the features of 100WF’s Global Standard membership level as well as student-specific opportunities. Benefits include:

The opportunity to engage with our 20,000+ registered members around the world

Leadership role opportunities on our Student Steering Committee

Invitations to attend 100WF’s global education program

Access to recorded content for on-demand viewing

Access to Early Career Group: a global peer network and programming platform for those in early-stage finance industry careers

Invitation to special events hosted by external organizations

Access to 100WF JobBoard

Discounts on industry education certificate program, resources, and conferences

How To Register

To access the Student Membership application please 100WF’s website. Any college or university student, regardless of gender, is invited to participate in this offer.

Contact 100 Women Investing in the Next Generation at impact@100women.org.