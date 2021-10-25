CCI Career Paths

Winter Term Internship Opportunities for Credit


Winter Term 2022 Financial Analyst InternshipFocus Advisory Services LLCLos Angeles, California, United States 
Winter Term 2022 Wetland Mapping InternshipState of VermontMontpelier, Vermont, United States of America and 1 more 
Winter Term 2022 – Research Assistant – Geography of Policing & Social JusticeRhumb Line MapsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States 
Winter Term 2022 Intern – The Stanford Center on China’s Economy Stanford Center on China’s Economy and InstitutionsStanford, California, United States 
Winter Term 2022 – Biblioteca David Kitson (Costa Rica) Teacher Assistant/Intern Middlebury College – Teaching English Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)Liberia, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica 
Winter Term 2022 – Financial Wellness Program Research Assistant Intern (remote)The Actors FundNew York City, New York, United States
