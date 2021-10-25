Winter Term 2022 Wetland Mapping Internship at VT Dept. of Environmental Conservation

Spend your Winter Term helping the State of Vermont cataloguing and mapping valuable wetland ecosystems and get Middlebury academic credit while doing it. The internship will focus on updating Geographical Information Systems (GIS) mapping products, as well as providing assistance in the form of data management. In this internship the individual will learn how to identify wetlands remotely, digitize and attribute wetlands in ArcGIS, and how integral mapping is to the success of wetland protection. Tasks will focus on developing and improving wetland mapping products in the Esri ArcPro environment and include:

digitizing and coding historic wetland delineations,

editing existing wetland datasets,

learning how to map wetlands remotely via “heads up digitizing”

The intern will have the support of professionals with mapping experience who will provide training in aerial interpretation and other mapping tools. At the end of the internship, mapping efforts will be reviewed and then published publicly online to the VT Natural Resources Atlas.