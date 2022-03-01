VT Housing & Conservation Board Is Hiring!

Vermont Housing & Conservation Board is “working to ensure affordable housing, farmland, jobs, and recreational assets for every generation of Vermonters.” Be a part of their team working on affordable housing, conversation or Historic preservation:

Join our team, evaluating farmland conservation grant applications and assisting with the administration of the VHCB Agricultural Conservation Program to protect important agricultural land. The Program Coordinator works closely with the Program Director, providing administrative support for the Agricultural Conservation Grant Program, coordinating federal grant funding, undertaking data management and reporting, and developing policy.

Application Deadline: March 28, 2022

Various VHCB AmeriCorps Positions for 2022-2023