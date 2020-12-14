VT Farm to Plate: Food System Jobs

|Food System Jobs
|Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund/New England Food System Planners Partnership, Project Manager, New England Feeding New England Project
Intervale Center, Conservation Nursery Manager
Knoll Farm, Program and Communications Manager
Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC), Food & Farm Project Lead
Black Dirt Farm, Route Operator
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, Produce Program Contracts Administrator
Chittenden Solid Waste District, Drop-Off Center Operator
NOFA-VT, Direct Markets Coordinator
Vermont Community Loan Fund, Business Advisor
Lamoille Economic Development Corporation, Executive Director
Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op, Bulk, Cheese, & Dairy Staff
Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op, Substitute Staff
Black Dirt Farm, Compost Operator
Grow Compost of Vermont, CDL A/B Drivers
Cabot Creamery, Join the Cabot Creamery Cooperative Team in Middlebury, Montpelier, and Cabot PT & FT
(Borrowed from: Vermont Food System News is published by the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund)