Vermont Youth Conservation Corps

Announcing Spring, Summer & Fall Opportunities
The 2023 season is shaping up. It’s going to be another year chock full of high-priority projects addressing forest and water health, outdoor recreation, sustainable agriculture, and food access. Young adults can apply now for Member and Leader positions. Positions for high schoolers will be posted mid-February.
If you are looking for an outdoor seasonal position in 2023, we are confident we have something you’ll find rewarding, challenging, and fits your availability. Read on to see if we’re right!
Timeline
Positions begin as early as March 22, and vary in length from 4 weeks to 8 months.
|VYCC Members and Leaders work and learn in small teams. They gain skills, make a real difference, and get paid.
No prior experience needed. If you want to work and learn, and are ready to dig in with curiosity, this is the place for you.
Applicants with specialized skills and prior experience are welcome! VYCC offers positions with a range of technical challenge, leadership responsibility, and compensation.
Designed for growth: Members and Leaders can complete multiple seasons to build skills toward careers, accumulate AmeriCorps Education Awards and college credit, and earn industry-recognized credentials.
Compensation includes wages and farm-fresh food. We provide tools and camping equipment; accommodations are provided for some positions. Gear, transportation assistance, and wellness services are available at no cost.