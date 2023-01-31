Vermont Youth Conservation Corps

Announcing Spring, Summer & Fall Opportunities

The 2023 season is shaping up. It’s going to be another year chock full of high-priority projects addressing forest and water health, outdoor recreation, sustainable agriculture, and food access. Young adults can apply now for Member and Leader positions. Positions for high schoolers will be posted mid-February.



If you are looking for an outdoor seasonal position in 2023, we are confident we have something you’ll find rewarding, challenging, and fits your availability. Read on to see if we’re right!

Timeline

Positions begin as early as March 22, and vary in length from 4 weeks to 8 months.