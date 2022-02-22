Uganda Village Project is Still Accepting Applications for Summer Public Health & International Development Internship in Uganda – Summer 2022

CCI Career Paths

Uganda Village Project (UVP) is an international public health organization that works to promote public health and sustainable development in Uganda’s Iganga District. Interns live and work in a rural village with diverse teams to gain experience in public health, community education, and international development. Interns’ focus areas may include water, sanitation, HIV/AIDS, nutrition, malaria, and reproductive health. 

Internship Program Dates

15 June 2022 – 14 August 2022 (Team Leaders start 12 June)

Application Deadline

Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis until the cohort is filled. In order to apply, please access the application here.

Questions? Email us: internships@ugandavillageproject.org / Twitter: @uvp / Instagram @ugandavillageproject

