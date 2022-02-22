Uganda Village Project is Still Accepting Applications for Summer Public Health & International Development Internship in Uganda – Summer 2022

Uganda Village Project (UVP) is an international public health organization that works to promote public health and sustainable development in Uganda’s Iganga District. Interns live and work in a rural village with diverse teams to gain experience in public health, community education, and international development. Interns’ focus areas may include water, sanitation, HIV/AIDS, nutrition, malaria, and reproductive health.

Learn more about our internship program here: http://www.ugandavillageproject.org/internships/

Internship Program Dates

15 June 2022 – 14 August 2022 (Team Leaders start 12 June)

Application Deadline

Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis until the cohort is filled. In order to apply, please access the application here.

Questions? Email us: internships@ugandavillageproject.org / Twitter: @uvp / Instagram @ugandavillageproject