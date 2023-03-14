The Nature Conservancy Vermont: Conservation Communications Fellowship Position Opening

The Nature Conservancy in Vermont is seeking candidates for its Conservation Communications Fellowship Position. This position is perfect for a graduating senior this spring as well as recent graduates. This position is posted on Handshake HERE. Please join the online info session on March 15, 2023 at 1pm Eastern Time by registering for the webinar in advance.

We have created this fellowship position with the goal of fostering graduates from historically marginalized communities who are pursuing careers in writing and conservation. We aim to support our fellows so that they are competitive applicants with skills needed for full-time regular service positions at conservation organizations and agencies, and so that they can ultimately become professionals in their field. This is a two-year Vermont based position in a hybrid work environment, with priority given to recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree. The estimated starting salary is $45,000.

What will you bring to the position: Candidates who identify as Black, Hispanic, or Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, multiracial, or as first-generation college students are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

There will be an informational webinar to share more about this position and answer questions on March 15, 2023 at 1pm Eastern Time. Interested candidates should register for the webinar in advance.