The Digital Ocean: Data: Analytics at The Center for the Blue Economy

Virtual Middlebury

12:30 – 1:30p

Open to the Public

Register for Zoom link: https://middlebury.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpd-iopz8iHtx-TAe8l6JNtFugvi4BkMTj%20

A presentation by Anthony Castelletto on how the Center for the Blue Economy, Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, uses data to conduct translational work in environmental economics. They translate geophysical data into economic consequences to guide leaders on how to cope with the ocean and coastal effects of climate change. They do the same to promote sustainable development of ocean resources.

Anthony Castelletto is the Center for the Blue Economy’s Research Associate. He manages the center’s research projects under the direction of Dr. Charles Colgan, Director of Research. Anthony comes to the Center following a career in Computer and Information Science. Working in that industry, he built networked information systems and managed scientific data supply chains in Physics, Atmospheric Science, and Linguistics. He went into Public Policy and Economics to help address the problem of climate change.

Anthony has a BS in Physics and Chemistry from The Evergreen State College, a Master of Library and Information Science from Drexel University, and a Master of Public Policy from UCLA. He uses his skills in the sciences and data management to deliver timely research to preserve the health of the environment and promote sustainability.

Sponsored by midd.data