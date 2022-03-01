Summer Opportunity: VT Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Wetlands Program – Mapping Intern

Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Spend your summer outdoors supporting the State of Vermont’s Wetlands Program with cataloguing and mapping valuable wetland ecosystems. The internship will focus on updating Geographical Information Systems (GIS) mapping products, as well as providing assistance in the form of data management and field work. The intern will learn about the Vermont Wetland Rules, State and Federal environmental regulations, how to identify wetlands remotely via desktop review and in the field, and how integral mapping is to the success of wetland protection. In-the-office support will focus on developing and improving wetland mapping products in the Esri ArcMap and ArcGIS Pro environments.

This posting is part of the MiddWorks for Vermont Summer Internship Fellows Program. CCI is funding 25 Vermont-based summer student internships in 2022 with a variety of organizations. This internship is funded with a CCI award of $4,000.00. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Typically, seniors graduating in May and those who have not been enrolled for Spring ’22 are not eligible for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made. Students planning to transfer in the Fall are also not eligible.