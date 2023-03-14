Spend your Summer With NOAA Working on Protecting Aquatic Species

2023 NOAA Middlebury Summer Internship Opportunities

NOAA has announced and launched its 2023 College-Supported NOAA Internship Program, a 10-week summer research internship opportunity working on one of 19 projects around the United States. Middlebury is committed to funding several of those positions. Applications are open to first years, sophomores and juniors, but there is a quick turn-around and looming deadline date of Friday, March 17th. If you have interest in NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) science, policy, research, and outreach investigating climate trends, ecosystem services valuation, ecotoxicology, invasive species, coastal ecology, contributing to policy for protected species, designing web sites, and working on science communication and historical data recovery…then check out the link with project descriptions in the posting below.

Applications must include your top three project choices in rank order in the cover letter. NOAA will use this information to assign projects to students, and will email students and mentors to notify them of the match and provide contact information and next steps. Once a student and mentor have received the match email, the student will be asked to send their application package to the mentor and to talk with them to make sure the match is a good fit. Students should save a copy of their application for this purpose. The intern will be paid $4000 as this is a CCI-sponsored grant and thus requires you to have an approved resume and submit required paperwork through the CCI and Handshake.

if you have questions, contact CCI’s Tracy Himmel Isham, Associate Director of Social Impact Advising, Middlebury College (thimmeli@middlebury.edu).