Super Seniors: Two Positions at Vital Communities Focusing on Housing & Transportation

This just in from Middlebury alum, Sarah Brock ’11, Program Director, Climate, Energy, Transportation:



We’ve got two openings on our program team here at Vital Communities, and looking for passionate, community-minded folks. This is a team hire, and we are open to bringing on someone who is passionate about community-based solutions, even with less experience. Could be a good fit for a recent grad who is excited about working on many intersecting issues. Our team is increasingly looking at all our work with a lens of climate and community resilience.

Vital Communities, a regional nonprofit located in White River Junction, VT, seeks two full time additions to our Housing and Transportation Team to develop and implement integrated, community-based projects that work toward affordable, safe, efficient, reliable, and equitable transportation and housing in the Upper Connecticut River Valley. Successful candidates will have a passion for working collaboratively with community members, volunteers, and peer organizations. Qualifications include excellent project management, communication, and collaboration skills, and an understanding of transportation and home creation as complex, dynamic systems.

Full job description at vitalcommunities.org/join-our-team. Email resume and cover letter to hr@vitalcommunities.org. Vital Communities will begin reviewing applications on November 1, 2021. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.