Salvation Farms’ Northeast Kingdom Gleaning VISTA Job

This AmeriCorps VISTA member will continue Salvation Farms’ development of Vermont’s newest gleaning program – including the mapping of key stakeholders, defining the program’s community partners and service areas. The member will be responsible for implementing procedures, record keeping, stakeholder engagement, food safety, and the collection and distribution of gleanings. The Northeast Kingdom Gleaning VISTA will recruit, coordinate, and manage volunteers. They will deliver gleaning services to farms and coordinate delivery of surplus to community food programs. Application window is short – apply today.

Salvation Farms is a federally recognized non-profit with a mission to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management.

For more information, visit: https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/viewListing.do?fromSearch=true&id=101223