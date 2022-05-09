RAD Innovations – Project Management Internship opportunity

RAD-Innovations is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of adaptive bikes, trikes, and mobility equipment based out of Cornwall, VT (5 min away from Middlebury College campus in Addison County). We are looking for a full-time summer intern to work with us on all aspects of our business — sales, marketing, business operations, non-profit development, and more!



What’s the day-to-day like at RAD-Innovations?

Fielding client communications via Zoho CRM, emails, and phone calls

Facilitating trike and RaceRunner Zoom demos

Creating offline and online marketing materials

Communicating with international dealers

Organizing and participating in community bike rides

Organizing and planning production cycles and international logistics

Working with our non-profit foundation to develop adaptive cycling communities worldwide

We are looking for someone who:

…is an excellent communicator and fast learner

…is a self-starter (comfortable initiating and working on projects with minimal supervision)

…considers themselves a problem-solver (for working through the many problems that arise at a small business)

…wants to learn about small business management

…has an interest in cycling, adaptive sports, and/or (dis)ability advocacy

…knows or is willing to learn basic mechanics (for understanding and communicating basic bike mechanics)

…is willing to travel (we take cool, international business trips)

…likes to be with animals 😊 (we are on a working farm with an office cat or two, a flock of chickens, a gaggle of geese, and two dogs freely roaming the property)

How is this different than other internships:

…extremely vibrant, diverse, and dynamic work environment on a farm in Vermont

…you will have support and freedom to tailor the internship to your interests – if you want to focus on SME practices, data analytics, non-profit development, or the nitty-gritty details of bicycle manufacturing and logistics, you will be able to target any area and make this experience your own

…you will be a full collaborator – we encourage and expect all members of the team to share ideas and views, no matter their background or experience

Commitment -Full time (40 hours per week), though willing to work occasional overtime, especially during peak season, which is between May and September. We require in-person work.

Compensation

Negotiable, based on commitment and experience.

You can either live with us (a family of three with three cats and two dogs) or on your own in a separate cottage. If this is something of interest, please reach out to learn more. We love sharing meals and usually have lunch and dinner together. We also have an open kitchen, meaning that you can use whatever is in the fridge and freezers to make your own quick meals.

Ultimately, we are looking for a kind, excited, and driven intern who is hoping to find diverse work experience in an incredible community. We are relaxed and family-oriented and hope to create a work environment that goes beyond the expectations of your normal small business. Do not hesitate to reach out to speak with us and learn more about RAD-Innovations. Click here to apply in handshake!