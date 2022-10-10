Privilege & Poverty: Summer 2023 Internship Info Sessions

3 information sessions: Oct 12 @ 4:30 pm, Oct 19 @ 4:30 pm, Oct 28 @ 2 pm

Drop by the CCE on one of these dates for more information surrounding the Privilege and Poverty local summer internships and the SHECP national summer internships.

Many of these paid internships are with organizations working on improving food access and nutrition — check the P&P website for details: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/community-engagement/programs/signature-programs/privilege-poverty/internships

Hear from Jason Duquette-Hoffman, the Director of Privilege & Poverty, as well as former interns about their experiences. For more information, reach out to Andy Cao, acao@middlebury.edu.