Perennial Perspectives in Health and Wellbeing

Wednesday, October 13

Perennial Harvest Days

All Souls Interfaith Gathering (291 Bostwick Road, Shelburne, VT)

4:30 – 6:30p ET

Register here if you prefer to attend via Zoom

What do an allopathic physician, an acupuncturist who founded a tai chi school, a mind-body medicine therapist, the founder of a therapeutic wilderness program, and the founder of a regenerative farm and healing center have in common? Each knows that the dominant way of living, disconnected to the planet and our true selves, has long term mental, physical, and social side effects. Join us as we listen to how these healers help their clients and students heal through an aligned goal of prevention and intentional living in right relationship with two of our most important relationships: our relationship to ourselves and to all other living beings.

Practitioners (click for bios)

Mod Barefoot, True North Wilderness

Marian Bouchard, Fiddlehead MD

Gillian Comstock, MettaEarth

Thomas Jackson, Center for Mind-Body Medicine

Christopher Kiely, Falling Waters

Moderator: Nadine Canter Barnicle, New Perennials

Perennial Harvest Days 2021 is a series of events throughout October that share, explore, and deepen the work of the New Perennials Project in the Champlain Valley of Vermont. Upcoming events include panels and workshops on perennial perspectives in Food Systems, Education, Health and Wellness, as well as Faith and Sacred Practice Traditions. The panels will be hosted by Middlebury College and All Souls Interfaith Gathering. Perennial Harvest Days also includes site visits and activities at Bread & Butter Farm and The Willowell Foundation. All events are free and open to the public. (Current CDC and Vermont Covid restrictions apply.)

More info/complete Perennial Harvest Days schedule:https://www.newperennials.org/harvestdays