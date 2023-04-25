NOAA is Looking for a Summer Intern: Geospatial Modeling & Computer Vision Skills

Geospatial Investigations of Coastal and Great Lakes Ecological Communities

Summary / Description

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking students with geospatial modeling, computer vision, and/or machine learning capabilities to join a group of exciting, innovative scientists mapping seafloor communities. Projects include: 1) advancing applications of Structure from Motion 2D/3D models and spatial metrics for biotic and abiotic detections 2) advancing artificial intelligence annotation workflows and inference detections through model development, and 3) advance exploitation and extraction techniques of biotic and abiotic seafloor feature classes from underwater synthetic aperture sonar systems.

Skills Required

Experience/coursework in statistics, advanced mathematics, computer science, machine learning and/or signal processing. Critical thinker; independent worker; established research skills to conduct literature reviews, develop and implement workflows; ability to clearly synthesize and communicate results to scientists; strong organizational skills. Experience with code writing and deployment, R, ArcPro, Python, and/or MatLab is desirable.

This internship is in-person at NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, Marine Spatial Ecology Division, in Silver Spring, MD or Beaufort, NC (in-person, preferred). The internship supervisor is a Middlebury alum!

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $4,000.00 and Typically, seniors graduating in May and those who have not been enrolled for Spring ’23 are not eligible for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made. Students planning to transfer in the Fall are also not eligible.

If interested, please contact Tracy Himmel Isham, thimmeli[at]middlebury.edu.