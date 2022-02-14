Midd School of the Environment Info Session

Tuesday, February 15

Davis Family Library 105A

4:30p

Closed to the Public

STUDENTS: During Summer 2022, Middlebury School of the Environment will take place at Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California. For this event, School of the Environment Directors Curt Gervich and Liou Xie will be on the Middlebury campus to discuss this upcoming summer session.

Monterey, California, is a microcosm of the world’s environmental challenges and an exemplar of sustainability planning. This summer, build your capacities for problem solving and leadership in Monterey with Middlebury School of the Environment. For six weeks Monterey will be a laboratory for exploring the world’s most pressing needs, such as climate resilience, food justice, restoration of marine ecosystems, urban sustainability, and political and social commitment to change.

More info about School of the Environment can be found at https://www.middlebury.edu/schools-abroad/summer-programs/school-environment/summer-2022

