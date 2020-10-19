Learn About Working in International Development

Tuesday, October 27, 2pm EDT

Don’t miss out on an International Development Panel featuring alumni at USAID, Save the Children, Tetra Tech, and SIDW. International development is a vast area comprised of international nongovernmental organizations, nonprofits, US Government contractors, and various US Government agencies, focused on lifting people out of poverty and promoting civil society around the world. Washington DC is home to the headquarters of many of the leading International development organizations and there is a thriving community of professionals in and around the District.

In addition to policy roles, you can find generalist roles in operations, development, program management, finance, evaluation, as well as more technical roles supporting various sectors like education, food security, emergency response, public health, and infrastructure/shelter.

Join this event to learn about careers in public service sponsored by NASPAA (The Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration). This event is part of the DC Virtual Trek series hosted by the NASPAA Employer Relations Committee. See here for the full list of events: https://linktr.ee/VirtualDCTrek2020

Email mspia.careerservices@baruch.cuny.edu with any questions.