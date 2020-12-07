Launch Your Career with the Cleveland Foundation Public Service Fellowship & Summer Internships

Applications are currently open for both the 2021 Cleveland Foundation Summer Internship, as well as the 2021-2022 Cleveland Foundation Public Service Fellowship! Learn more about both opportunities below.

Public Service Fellowship

Launched in 2016, the Cleveland Foundation Public Service Fellowship immerses talented, emerging leaders from across the country in the work of Cleveland’s public sector, providing them an opportunity to develop their skills, enhance their networks, and jumpstart a career in public service.

Why Apply?



The program is ideal for college students and recent grads with a passion for public service. It offers:

A 12-month, full-time paid placement at a selected public sector agency in Cleveland, providing meaningful career-related work experience

A $35,000 salary with health benefits

Participation in professional development that prepares fellows for 21st century public service, administered by Cleveland Foundation staff and professionals with expertise in their fields

A small cohort with individualized coaching, supervision and support

Immersion in the rich civic and cultural life of Cleveland, with first-hand opportunities to network and connect with a diverse array of senior leaders, organizations, and community members. Learn more about the program, and hear former fellows share their experiences, in this short video.

Who’s Eligible to Apply?

College graduates who earned their undergraduate degrees between spring 2018 and spring 2021. A wide range of degrees, including liberal arts and those pertaining to more technical/specialized areas of study, are welcomed.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents or individuals eligible to work in the U.S. for the duration of the program (review the timeline).

Relatives of Cleveland Foundation staff or board members are not eligible to apply.



How to Apply



Applications for the 2021-2022 Public Service Fellowship can be submitted online through Feb. 15, 2021. More information, including detailed application instructions, is available here.

Summer Internship Program

Now in its 22nd year, the Cleveland Foundation Summer Internship Program connects undergraduate students with meaningful, career-related experiences in the nonprofit and public sectors. Interns are placed at nonprofit and governmental agencies across Greater Cleveland for an 11-week paid summer internship.



Why Apply?



Cleveland Foundation Summer Interns not only benefit from career-related work experience at their host sites, but also participate in and coordinate seminars that highlight the work of local nonprofit and public sector organizations, their roles within the community, and opportunities for professional development. Visit our blog to hear firsthand from former summer interns who share highlights and takeaways from their internship experiences. And watch this short video, featuring former interns who talk about the value of the program.



Who’s Eligible to Apply?

College students who are juniors or seniors in fall 2021, seniors graduating in 2021 or first-year graduate students in spring 2021 are eligible to apply.

Students must be attending college or university in Cuyahoga, Lake or Geauga County OR be permanent residents of Cuyahoga, Lake or Geauga County.

Relatives of Cleveland Foundation staff or board members are not eligible to apply.



How to Apply



Applications for the 2021 Summer Internship Program can be submitted online through Feb. 1, 2021. More information, including detailed application instructions, is available here.