Join the Summer Agroforestry Apprentice Program

To transform agriculture, we need more farmers practicing agroforestry. Savanna Institute’s Apprenticeship Program provides rare, hands-on opportunities to gain experience in agroforestry.

As coordinator of this program I work with ten farms in six Midwest states to create on-farm learning opportunities for agroforestry apprentices. For a minimum of 10 weeks over the summer (a flexible 10 weeks that works with your schedule), apprentices work with mentors on their farm practicing hands-on agroforestry. Apprentices also join a cohort that takes Savanna Institute’s online agroforestry coursework together for free. You’ll be connected with a wide network of perennial people and education materials by the end of the season!



Apprentices can apply here until May 2023. After this mentors will take applicants on a rolling basis for Fall apprenticeship opportunities if still available.



Do you have more questions about Savanna Institute’s Apprenticeship Program? Please join me for a webinar this Thursday at 3pm Central Time to meet some mentors and get a wider perspective on future careers in agroforestry from past apprentices.