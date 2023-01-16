CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Join the Summer Agroforestry Apprentice Program


by

To transform agriculture, we need more farmers practicing agroforestry. Savanna Institute’s Apprenticeship Program provides rare, hands-on opportunities to gain experience in agroforestry. 

As coordinator of this program I work with ten farms in six Midwest states to create on-farm learning opportunities for agroforestry apprentices. For a minimum of 10 weeks over the summer (a flexible 10 weeks that works with your schedule), apprentices work with mentors on their farm practicing hands-on agroforestry. Apprentices also join a cohort that takes Savanna Institute’s online agroforestry coursework together for free. You’ll be connected with a wide network of perennial people and education materials by the end of the season! 

Apprentices can apply here until May 2023. After this mentors will take applicants on a rolling basis for Fall apprenticeship opportunities if still available.

Do you have more questions about Savanna Institute’s Apprenticeship Program? Please join me for a webinar this Thursday at 3pm Central Time to meet some mentors and get a wider perspective on future careers in agroforestry from past apprentices. 

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.