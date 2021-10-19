Join the Annual VT Farm to Plate Gathering 11/18-19

Join us for this important Network Gathering as we kick off implementation of the Vermont Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan 2021-2030!



The 2021 Farm to Plate Gathering will be hosted virtually on Thursday, November 18th from 9:30am-5:00pm and Friday, November 19th from 9:00am-1:00pm. This year we will explore inspiring efforts across the state that are bringing the 2021-2030 Strategic Plan to life, offer practical trainings and topic deep dives to help your organization, farm, or food business, unveil the next iteration of the Farm to Plate Network and how we can work collectively to implement strategic priorities over the next decade, and mix in a good dose of food trivia and fun.

More information on full agenda and speakers will be posted here – check back regularly for updates. Links to sessions will be sent to you prior to the Gathering via email. There is a flat fee of $45 to register for the Gathering regardless of number of sessions/days attended.



We’re offering to cover the registration fee for farmers and farm workers, small food business owners and employees, BIPOC, and students who need assistance with registration costs. Please click here to apply for a scholarship to cover the registration fee, and encourage those in your own networks to apply as well! If you are applying for a scholarship, please do not register until you hear from our Farm to Plate Staff.

