Interested in Social Sector Economiocs? J-PAL Jobs Starting Summer 2023!

J-PAL’s Global office is recruiting for Policy Associate and Senior Policy Associates to join our team in summer of 2023. As you know, the Policy Group at J-PAL plays a key role in translating research by J-PAL affiliates into actionable poverty alleviation policies around the world. Staff connect the dots between economics and policy and are passionate about working with organizations to inform development policy.

The deadline to apply to general positions is January 8th. We strongly encourage candidates to apply early. Only the first 200 eligible candidates are guaranteed to be reviewed, and subsequent applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, if needed.

Policy Associate and Senior Policy Associate – J-PAL Global is recruiting a Policy Associate or Senior Policy Associate to contribute to its mission of promoting evidence-informed policy. Associates will have the opportunity to specialize in one or more of our sectors of work.



J-PAL values diversity, equity, and inclusivity in our work and the broader perspectives our staff bring. We encourage people of color, first-generation college students/graduates, and other underrepresented groups to apply for these roles. Positions will be based in Cambridge, MA, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT does not sponsor visas for these positions. Candidates must be legally authorized to work in the United States for a minimum of two years (limited exceptions are detailed in the job description).



We will also host a virtual recruitment webinar on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 4 pm US ET via Zoom. Please register for the webinar at this link. During the webinar, we will discuss what we do at J-PAL, the (Senior) Policy Associate position, and the recruitment timeline, process, and application requirements. We will also leave time for questions. If you cannot attend the webinar, a recording will be available here.

Questions can be directed to: global_policy_applications@povertyactionlab.org.