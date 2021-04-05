Interested in Social Justice Work Promoting Sustainable Initiatives Addressing Local Community Priorities? DPMI is Your Answer

The Program in Design, Partnering, Management, and Innovation (DPMI), founded in 2003, was created to meet the needs of activists, students, and young professionals who wish to enter or advance in a social justice career. The program––now with 2,200 alumni––places heavy emphasis on social change tools as well as an exploration of identity and power. The principles of human-centered design, social entrepreneurship, transparency, accountability, and collaboration are tightly woven into all discussions and applications of these tools. Participants blend skills-based learning with theoretical knowledge and earn a certificate upon program completion. Program alumni consistently report that they use what they have learned in DPMI to spark change, both domestically and internationally.

The next DPMI session will be conducted virtually from August 2-20, 2021. Days 1-3 and 11-12 are asynchronous. Days 4-10 and 13-15 synchronous and run from 9 AM to 4 PM PDT. Synchronous days are a mix of team-based problem-solving, client interaction, peer-to-peer feedback, and coaching from DPMI faculty. Program tuition is $1,250, but participants who register before July 1, 2021, are eligible for an early bird special rate of $1000. For further information, contact dpmi@rootchange.org. To register, visit bit.ly/DPMI-enroll.

Students are welcome to apply for a Cross-Cultural Community Engagement Grant to cover at least part of the fee.