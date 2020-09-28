Hot Social Impact Jobs & Internships on Handshake

Below are some recent internships and jobs that have landed in my inbox from handshake. In addition, check out this link of internships, jobs and fellowships in the areas of environmental services, NGO, international affairs, social assistance and utilities and renewable energy (sorted by application deadlines):
|Climate Change Research & Operations InternIDinsightNew York City, New York, United States and 6 more
|Summer Undergraduates Minority Research Program (SUMR)University of Pennsylvania – Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics3641 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, United States of America
|Social Media or Graphic Design Fellow for Climate Solutions U.S. Partnership for Education for Sustainable DevelopmentWashington, District of Columbia, United States