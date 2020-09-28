CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Jobs & Internships on Handshake


Below are some recent internships and jobs that have landed in my inbox from handshake. In addition, check out this link of internships, jobs and fellowships in the areas of environmental services, NGO, international affairs, social assistance and utilities and renewable energy (sorted by application deadlines):

Investigative Analyst Internship – Spring 2021C4ADSWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Climate Change Research & Operations InternIDinsightNew York City, New York, United States and 6 more
Summer Undergraduates Minority Research Program (SUMR)University of Pennsylvania – Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics3641 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, United States of America
Social Media or Graphic Design Fellow for Climate Solutions U.S. Partnership for Education for Sustainable DevelopmentWashington, District of Columbia, United States
REMOTE Program Development InternElena’s LightNew Haven, Connecticut, United States
Internship – Spring 2021 – Research, Analysis and EvaluationPartnership for Public Service1100 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
